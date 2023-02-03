First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 1.9%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $71.86. Approximately 274,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 152,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

