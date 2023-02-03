First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after buying an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. 366,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.