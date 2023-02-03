Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,503,375 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sony Group worth $303,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $92.84 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

