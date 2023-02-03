Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,488,474 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1,031.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $123,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,058,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.