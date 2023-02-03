Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,757,618 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $173,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.