Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of DexCom worth $115,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.