Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,345,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $261,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.33 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

