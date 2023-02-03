Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $92.47 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,126,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Banco Bradesco worth $92,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

