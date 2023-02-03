Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $99.47 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $99,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

