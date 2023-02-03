Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,054 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Autodesk worth $160,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of ADSK opened at $226.94 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $251.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

