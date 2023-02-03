Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $136,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

