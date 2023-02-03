Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 729,048 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,048 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Pinduoduo worth $150,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $72,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

