Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,396,273 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,396,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of GSK worth $358,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 32.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

