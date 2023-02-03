FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Up 0.9%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.82. 18,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 22,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLV. United Bank increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $659,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.