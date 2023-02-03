Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FLO opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

