Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.78. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.
Foraco International Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55.
Foraco International Company Profile
Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.
See Also
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.