Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.78. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

