Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

F stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 129,985,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,093,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,234,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 639,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,570,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,197 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

