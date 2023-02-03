Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.
FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.
FTNT stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
