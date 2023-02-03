Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

FTNT stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

