Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95-6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

FTV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.62.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

