Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 1,020 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,053. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

