Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.