Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Friedrich Vorwerk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRVWY opened at $3.75 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

