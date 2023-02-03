FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,519,000.

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

FCN opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

