Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 5.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54. 4,190,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,609,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.
Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
