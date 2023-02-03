FY2023 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

