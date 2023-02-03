FY2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

