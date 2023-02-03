FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $19.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.00. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $434.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

