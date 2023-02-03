FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
