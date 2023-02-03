FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

