Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.05.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

