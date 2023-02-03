General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
Featured Articles
