General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,798.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

