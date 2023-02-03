General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 8,380,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,041. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

