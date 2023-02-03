Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

GEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

