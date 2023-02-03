Genesis Vision Market Cap Hits $683,386.54 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $683,386.54 and $70.07 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

