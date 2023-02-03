GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Up 45.1% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $400.35 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

