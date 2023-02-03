Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 1,851,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,641. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

