Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,802.39

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,802.39 ($34.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,936 ($36.26). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,850 ($35.20), with a volume of 48,382 shares.

Genus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,005.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,802.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,641.94.

About Genus

(Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.