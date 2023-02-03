Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.