Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

GILD opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,136,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,743,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

