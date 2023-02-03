Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN opened at $14.44 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

