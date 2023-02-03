Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 49,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

