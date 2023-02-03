Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $13.90. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 289,445 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $465.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

