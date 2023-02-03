Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $32.74

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $30.91. Global-e Online shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 81,215 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.