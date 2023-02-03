Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 513,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

