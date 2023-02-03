Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lowered by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,544,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 101,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,793. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.