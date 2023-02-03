Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $143.50

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.98), with a volume of 4159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.96).

Good Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £26.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,211.54.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

