GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.40 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 949,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,356,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in GoPro by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 376,256 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in GoPro by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GoPro by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $901.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

