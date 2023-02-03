Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 401,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 165,130 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,680,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.