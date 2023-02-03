GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $5.94. GrafTech International shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 185,451 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 15.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

