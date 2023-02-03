Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.99

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 28487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

